Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Call to Honor: Armed Forces Rally For INA War Memorial at India Gate

This effort aims to pay homage to the sacrifices made by INA soldiers and further commemorate their contributions to India's freedom struggle

Aaquil Jameel
Armed Forces Unveil Campaign for INA War Memorial, Reshaping India Gate's Historic Grounds
Armed Forces Campaign For INA War Memorial Under India Gate | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a bid to honour the heroes of the armed forces, an exhibition at the Red Fort premises currently showcases the remarkable journey of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The exhibition is a tribute to the legacy of the Indian National Army (INA). The armed forces personnel have initiated a campaign for the construction of an INA War Memorial beneath India Gate, where the Amar Jawan Jyoti stood for over 50 years.

The INA, with a total strength of 60,000, witnessed the sacrifice of 26,000 soldiers, constituting 44% of its forces. 

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively on the campaign for the INA war memorial to be constructed under India Gate where Amar Jawan Jyoti was located, Lt Gen GD Bakshi has requested the Prime Minister let us complete the historical process of giving back the self-respect by completing this campaign. If Netaji had been alive today he would have said first create the war memorial for my men.

While millions have sacrificed for India's independence, certain freedom fighters hold a special place in our collective memory, inspiring confidence, pride, and the drive to build a developed India. Subhas Chandra Bose, affectionately known as 'Netaji,' stands out as one such iconic leader of the Indian freedom struggle.

Advertisement

The freedom struggle's narrative is incomplete without acknowledging the immense sacrifice, determination, and contribution of Subhas Chandra Bose. In addition to founding the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj), Netaji infused realistic strength and strategic acumen into the movement to overthrow the British Empire from India. Notably, 44% of the INA made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom.

During the closing months of World War II, Netaji erected the Indian National Army War Memorial in Singapore. In 1995, the people of Indian origin in Singapore, from their own pockets, erected a war memorial to honour the sacrifices made by the INA.

Advertisement

The campaign for the INA War Memorial under India Gate echoes the sentiment of paying homage to the unsung heroes and completing the historical narrative of India's struggle for independence.


Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

37 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. NLC India reports strong Q3 earnings

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement