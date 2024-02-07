Advertisement

New Delhi: In a bid to honour the heroes of the armed forces, an exhibition at the Red Fort premises currently showcases the remarkable journey of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The exhibition is a tribute to the legacy of the Indian National Army (INA). The armed forces personnel have initiated a campaign for the construction of an INA War Memorial beneath India Gate, where the Amar Jawan Jyoti stood for over 50 years.

The INA, with a total strength of 60,000, witnessed the sacrifice of 26,000 soldiers, constituting 44% of its forces.

Speaking exclusively on the campaign for the INA war memorial to be constructed under India Gate where Amar Jawan Jyoti was located, Lt Gen GD Bakshi has requested the Prime Minister let us complete the historical process of giving back the self-respect by completing this campaign. If Netaji had been alive today he would have said first create the war memorial for my men.

While millions have sacrificed for India's independence, certain freedom fighters hold a special place in our collective memory, inspiring confidence, pride, and the drive to build a developed India. Subhas Chandra Bose, affectionately known as 'Netaji,' stands out as one such iconic leader of the Indian freedom struggle.

The freedom struggle's narrative is incomplete without acknowledging the immense sacrifice, determination, and contribution of Subhas Chandra Bose. In addition to founding the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj), Netaji infused realistic strength and strategic acumen into the movement to overthrow the British Empire from India. Notably, 44% of the INA made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom.

During the closing months of World War II, Netaji erected the Indian National Army War Memorial in Singapore. In 1995, the people of Indian origin in Singapore, from their own pockets, erected a war memorial to honour the sacrifices made by the INA.

The campaign for the INA War Memorial under India Gate echoes the sentiment of paying homage to the unsung heroes and completing the historical narrative of India's struggle for independence.



