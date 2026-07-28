Can India Replace Animal Testing for Pesticides? PETA-Backed Study Suggests a Humane Alternative

India could be on the verge of a major shift in the way pesticide safety is assessed, with a new peer-reviewed study calling for the replacement of traditional animal testing with modern, human-relevant scientific methods. The publication, co-authored by a PETA India scientist along with a former regulator and industry experts, argues that adopting non-animal testing methods could strengthen scientific decision-making while improving human and environmental safety.

Republic has accessed the 11-page study, which comes as the Centre seeks public comments on pesticide registration guidelines. PETA India informed Republic TV in an exclusive interaction that the publication is intended to support India's transition towards internationally accepted, science-based regulatory practices without compromising safety standards.

Dr Ankita Pandey, Senior Scientist and Research Policy Advisor at PETA India, said India is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of pesticides and has the potential to become a global leader in modern non-animal regulatory science. She said prioritising internationally accepted, science-based non-animal approaches presents an opportunity to strengthen India's regulatory preparedness, foster innovation and enhance the country's global competitiveness.

Study proposes roadmap for modern pesticide safety assessment

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The paper, titled Redefining Pesticide Toxicity Assessment: An Approach to Incorporating Non-Animal Strategies, states that developing a new pesticide active ingredient can take more than a decade and involve toxicity studies on up to 20,000 animals. According to the authors, many of these tests were developed decades ago, are time-consuming, and often fail to accurately predict how chemicals affect humans or the environment.

The study recommends that India issue clearer regulatory guidance on the acceptance of non-animal testing methods, enable companies to consult regulators before submitting applications, and improve access to information on validated alternatives. The authors argue that although India's regulatory framework already provides flexibility, uncertainty over accepted methods often leads companies to continue relying on animal testing to avoid regulatory delays.

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Global shift towards non-animal methods gathers pace

The publication highlights that regulators across the world are increasingly embracing non-animal approaches. Earlier this year, the European Commission adopted a roadmap to phase out animal testing for chemical safety assessments, while the US Environmental Protection Agency reaffirmed its commitment to replacing mammalian testing with more reliable non-animal methods.