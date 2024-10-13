sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Can't Believe': Ajit Pawar Says 5 Teams Sent to Different States to Nab 3rd Shooter of Siddique

Published 12:13 IST, October 13th 2024

'Can't Believe': Ajit Pawar Says 5 Teams Sent to Different States to Nab 3rd Shooter of Siddique

Pawar met with the family and revealed that five teams have been dispatched to different states to apprehend the third shooter involved in Siddique's murder

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajit Pawar
Pawar met with the family and revealed that five teams have been dispatched to different states to apprehend the third shooter involved in Siddique's murder | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:13 IST, October 13th 2024