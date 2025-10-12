Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand Arrives In Delhi For Talks To Reset Bilateral Ties

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday (October 12), a day before talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. It is Anand's first visit to India after assuming charge as the foreign minister in May.

"This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. Additional Secretary (AMS - USA & Canada), Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur greeted Anand as she landed in the national capital.

From October 12-17, Anand is on a three-nation tour to India, Singapore and China. New Delhi is her first stop and she will be here for two days. Her visit to the three nations will look to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with these countries as part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. During her visit to New Delhi, Anand will meet with Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as both countries move toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on issues such as trade diversification, energy transformation and security.

Anand will also travel to Mumbai where she will meet with Canadian and Indian firms working to support investment, job creation and economic opportunity in Canada and India.