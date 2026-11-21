New Delhi: SpiceJet's operational crisis has intensified, with passengers alleging that the airline continues to sell tickets for flights that have been cancelled or are unlikely to operate, while refunds for affected travellers remain stuck.

The mounting disruptions have also drawn the attention of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which has issued a seven-day show-cause notice to the cash-strapped carrier over repeated operational and regulatory lapses.

Several passengers have flagged that flights which have not operated for days are still appearing as available for booking on SpiceJet's website. One such instance involves the Mumbai-Dubai flight SG-5060, which reportedly had not operated for seven consecutive days but was still listed for bookings on November 21.

The airline has not issued an immediate response to the allegations. However, booking platforms may sometimes continue displaying tickets as available when flight schedules and reservation systems are not updated immediately following cancellations.

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The situation has also raised concerns over SpiceJet's international operations. Since November 12, Dubai Airports has suspended check-in services for the airline over unpaid dues of AED 14 million, approximately Rs 35.85 crore. The suspension followed the airline's failure to clear outstanding payments to ground-handling company DNATA. SpiceJet has said it is working to resolve the issue.

Passengers Struggle To Get Refunds

While flight cancellations have disrupted travel plans, passengers are also facing difficulties securing refunds for their cancelled bookings.

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Several affected travellers have complained that they have not received their money even 20 days after their flights were cancelled. One passenger reportedly received a message stating that the refund would only be credited in January 2027.

Passengers have also complained about the airline's customer support system, alleging that automated artificial intelligence-generated responses have been of little help in resolving their grievances.

Under the DGCA's revised refund rules, airlines are required to complete refunds for tickets purchased using credit cards within seven days. For bookings made through travel agents or online portals, the refund process must be completed within 14 working days.

SpiceJet Operating Just 10-15 Flights Against Approved 66

The latest complaints come amid a significant reduction in SpiceJet's flight operations, reportedly driven by a severe financial crunch.

Since mid-November, the airline has been cancelling more than half of its scheduled flights daily. Against the 66 daily flights approved under its winter schedule, SpiceJet has reportedly been operating only around 10-15 flights a day. Even the flights that are operating have been experiencing considerable delays, adding to passenger inconvenience ahead of the peak winter travel season.

The Centre has reportedly received more than 7,000 complaints against the airline through its passenger grievance redressal portal, AirSewa.

SpiceJet's domestic market share has also witnessed a sharp decline, falling to 0.6 per cent in October, according to the figures cited in the reports. The airline has been grappling with liquidity constraints, mounting unpaid dues, grounded aircraft and operational difficulties.

DGCA Issues Seven-Day Show-Cause Notice To SpiceJet

Amid the growing disruptions, the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet, seeking an explanation for repeated flight cancellations, operational shortcomings and alleged violations of aviation regulations.

The notice, dated November 17, flags eight areas of concern, including declining on-time performance, increasing flight delays and cancellations, and the airline's failure to adhere to its approved flight schedule. The regulator has given SpiceJet seven days to respond.

One of the major concerns raised by the aviation watchdog is that a majority of the airline's aircraft remain grounded. The DGCA has also noted that SpiceJet has failed to submit a credible plan outlining how these aircraft would be brought back into service.

The regulator has additionally flagged uncertainty surrounding the renewal of mandatory insurance coverage and concerns raised by overseas aviation authorities over operational disruptions allegedly linked to delayed payments to service providers.

The show-cause notice also seeks an explanation for the airline's failure to pay a penalty imposed earlier, despite repeated reminders. The DGCA has further raised concerns over SpiceJet's failure to meet eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations and repeated violations of Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG), despite previous enforcement action.

The regulator had imposed a penalty on the airline in May over violations of aviation norms.

The regulatory action comes at a time when SpiceJet is attempting to strengthen its financial position. A day before the notice was issued, the airline's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to support its financial requirements and strengthen operations.