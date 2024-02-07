Advertisement

Noida: Good news for fliers in Noida and Navi Mumbai as both airports will soon be connecting several domestic and a few international cities.

As per an analysis by CAPA India, the under-construction Navi Mumbai airport is expected to connect 26 domestic and 13 foreign cities. Meanwhile, the Noida airport is likely to be connected to 28 domestic and 10 foreign destinations.

Advertisement

The Navi Mumbai airport is expected to start by March next year and is anticipated to handle almost 8.8-10.8 million passengers in 2025-26. Similarly, the Noida airport is expected to start by December this year and is expected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers.

This comes as the existing Delhi and Mumbai airports, over soon become like London’s Heathrow airport, which has significant long haul and hub transfer traffic. However, the Noida and Navi Mumbai airports, are likely to become like London's Gatwick airport, which largely has point-to-point traffic, the analysis stated.

Advertisement