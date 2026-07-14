Car Smashed, Chased for 15 Km: Nashik Family Brutally Attacked with Iron Rods After Objecting to Harassment | VIDEO

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a family from Nashik was chased for nearly 10 to 15 kilometres and violently attacked by a group of miscreants after they objected to the harassment faced by their family member during an outing near Bhavli Dam and Waterfall in Maharashtra's Igatpuri.

The incident took place on Sunday when the Bhagwat family, visiting the tourist spot for a day trip, was chased and violently attacked with wooden sticks and iron rods by a group of local youths after they protested against the men for passing lewd remarks and whistling at a woman from their family.

A video from inside the car has surfaced online, showing frightened family members as several men chase the vehicle, and one of the accused is seen hurling an iron rod towards the car, while the vehicle's front windscreen appears to have already been shattered.

Watch:

The attackers vandalised the vehicle, smashing its front windscreen and damaging other parts of the car.

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The family claimed the assault continued intermittently as the accused pursued them for around 10 to 15 kilometres. The complainant stated that they managed to escape only because he accelerated and drove away despite the ongoing attack.

In addition to the physical assault and vandalism, the family has further alleged that the accused snatched the complainant's mobile phone and a two-tola gold chain during the attack.

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Following the incident, a case was registered at the Igatpuri Police Station against six to seven unidentified persons, who were subsequently tracked down and arrested in a joint operation by Nashik City and Nashik Rural Police