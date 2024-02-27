Carcass of whale washes ashore at beach near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Srikakulam: A huge carcass of a whale washed ashore at a beach near Donkuru in Andhra Pradesh. A video of local children climbing on the big whale has emerged.

Environmentalists say that whales often die due to increased ocean pollution. A large number of villagers flocked to the beach to see the whale.