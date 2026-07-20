'Caring And Kind': Siya Goyal's 'Hero No. 1' Moment With Ketan Agarwal Resurfaces As New Engagement Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A new video of Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal has surfaced online, in which Siya describes Ketan as "caring and kind" after being asked about the quality that made him her “Hero No. 1".

In the now viral clip, Ketan and Siya can be seen holding hands as the presenter engaged with them.

The resurfaced engagement video comes amid the ongoing investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death as Siya and Chetan remain in judicial custody as legal proceedings in the case continue.

Siya Goyal's Family Business Faces FDA Action

Meanwhile, Siya's family has faced a separate setback after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration took action against a spice and dry fruit business owned by her father, Pravin Goyal.

Advertisement

According to officials, the FDA inspected BG Goyal & Company in Pune's Market Yard area and allegedly found violations of food safety regulations.

Samples of four products, including turmeric powder, sesame seeds and soybean chunks sold under the "Sant" and "Sadhu" brands, were reportedly collected for testing. Officials also seized approximately 4,172 kg of food products valued at around Rs 8.14 lakh.

Advertisement

The FDA reportedly identified issues related to food labelling requirements, licensing information and suspected adulteration in certain products. The firm was subsequently directed to suspend operations until further notice.

Officials have said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and testing reports.

Authorities have clarified that the FDA action against the family business is a separate regulatory matter and is not connected to the ongoing criminal case involving Siya Goyal.

How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.