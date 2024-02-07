Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Cash-for-Query Case: Dehadrai Submits 134-Page Affidavit To CBI Against Mahua Moitra

Supreme Court lawyer Anant Jai Dehadrai on Friday submitted a 134-page affidavit to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mahua Moitra.

Digital Desk
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Anant Jai Dehadrai on Friday submitted a 134-page affidavit to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against TMC Leader Mahua Moitra, accused in the cash-for-query case. A questionnaire has been sent to the TMC leader to respond within a deadline, claimed sources. 

Dehadrai appeared before the CBI headquarters on Thursday after the probe agency asked him to appear before the agency to record his statement in the cash for query case. 

He spoke to media personnel upon entering the CBI headquarters regarding the ongoing case and said, "I have been asked to appear since I am aware of certain details in the matter, and as a citizen of the country, I am complying. Since the matter is subjudice, it wouldn't be right to comment further."

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month following an Ethics Committee report into the 'cash for query' charges against her. She was accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions critical of the government in Parliament.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

