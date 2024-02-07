English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Cash Payments Will no Longer be Accepted at Any Counters in AIIMS After March 31

According to the directive, cash payments will no longer be accepted at any counters within AIIMS after the specified deadline.

Isha Bhandari
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
New Delhi: In a major leap towards a cashless and streamlined transaction system, the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has issued a directive, announcing the complete operationalization of the AIIMS Smart Card for all payments within the institution by March 31, 2024.The order emphasizes the transition from conventional cash transactions to the utilization of the AIIMS Smart Card, which was introduced as a pilot project in recent years. 

The card is poised to become the primary mode of payment for various services offered at AIIMS New Delhi, covering payments within Outpatient Departments (OPDs), the hospital, and other centers affiliated with AIIMS.

Cash Payments Will no Longer be Accepted at Any Counters in AIIMS 

According to the directive, cash payments will no longer be accepted at any counters within AIIMS after the specified deadline. 

Cash Payments Will no Longer be Accepted at Any Counters in AIIMS 

Instead, the 'AIIMS Smart Card' top-up counters will be strategically placed in multiple locations, including OPDs, the hospital, and various centers. These counters are expected to operate on a 24/7 basis, ensuring accessibility for all users.

The AIIMS Smart Card initiative is not only aimed at expediting transactions but also enhancing the overall efficiency of financial processes within the renowned medical institution. 

The card is expected to offer a secure and convenient method for patients and visitors to make payments for various services seamlessly.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

