Caught on Camera: Shinde Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Punches, Slaps Canteen Worker Over 'Stinking Dal' at Mumbai MLA Guest House - Video Viral

In a shocking incident during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad brutally assaulted a canteen worker at the state-run Akashvani MLA Guest House in Mumbai, reportedly over the poor quality of food (Dal) served to him.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who represents Buldhana, went on a rampage and was caught on camera slapping and punching a canteen worker and the outrage was triggered after he was served ‘spoiled’ food, particularly stinking dal. The video of the incident is now going viral and sparks a massive political fury.

Despite several people attempting to intervene, the MLA can be seen continuing the assault.

Eyewitnesses Shares More Details

According to the eyewitnesses, several guests staying at the guest house had earlier complained about the quality of the dal being served. However, the issue escalated when Gaikwad was served the same food. The enraged MLA then stormed into the canteen and confronted the staff.

The MLA has also threatened to file a complaint against the canteen operator with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No Official Statement Yet From Shinde Sena