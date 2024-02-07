English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:48 IST

CBI Receives Rs 928cr from Govt, a Reduction of 40cr from FY24: Adequate for Modernisation & Ops?

The funds are intended to cover the CBI's establishment costs as well as its role in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases.

Digital Desk
CBI Chief Praveen Sood
CBI Chief Praveen Sood | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In the Interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This marks a decrease of over Rs 40.4 crore from the previous fiscal year's (FY24)  allocation of Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates, originally set at Rs 946.51 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2023-24. The funds are intended to cover the CBI's establishment costs as well as its role in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases involving public officials, private individuals, businesses, and other serious crimes.

The funds have been allocated for a diverse range of projects, including the modernisation of CBI training centres, the establishment of technical and forensic support units, overall ‘comprehensive’ modernisation of its entire apparatus, and the acquisition of land for office and residential buildings. 

Advertisement

The CBI, among India’s top investigative agencies, confronts an array of challenges, including emerging crime scenes from the domain of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and the darknet, in addition to conventional crimes like bank loan frauds. The agency also handles high-profile extradition cases and criminal matters delegated by various states, high courts, and the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education29 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement