Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests Four Including CGST Inspector

CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests Four Including CGST Inspector

The accused allegedly impersonated candidates at multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

Asian News International
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests Four Including CGST Inspector
CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests Four Including CGST Inspector | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a pan-India banking recruitment racket involving impersonation and cheating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal, arresting four key operatives, including a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector, the agency said.

The accused allegedly impersonated candidates at multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine aspirants of their rightful opportunities. According to a CBI release, the case was registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The CBI Special Task Branch, Mumbai, subsequently conducted coordinated raids across multiple states and arrested four individuals in connection with the racket. The agency described the arrests as a breakthrough in unmasking a habitual impersonation syndicate operating across several states, as per the release.

The CBI said its investigation into the case is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and establish the role of other individuals involved in the racket. Further investigation is still underway. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Modi Govt's Rs 8,100 Cr PLI Push Drives India’s Textile Growth To $350B

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Namya Kapur
Published On: