Modi Govt's Rs 8100 Cr PLI Push Powers Textile Market To $350B As India Targets 20% Global Seafarer Share With Safety Focus

New Delhi: India's textile and apparel economy, long a cornerstone of the country's manufacturing strength, is on course to expand from $196 billion to $350 billion, with technical textiles emerging as its fastest-growing engine.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the sector has received a sharp push through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), moves designed to cut import dependence, spur domestic innovation and create jobs in high-value protective gear.

The scale of that transformation was on display in Mumbai, where OSH India 2026 opened the 14th edition. Organised by Informa Markets in India, the 3-day showcase, running from October 7 to 9, has brought together workplace safety, occupational health, technology and regulation under one roof.

This year, the expo features over 300 exhibiting brands, over 9000 visitors and 150 delegates, with participation from over 13 countries, including the USA, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Malaysia, Belgium, South Korea, the UK, France, Germany, Taiwan and Spain.

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Technical Textiles Driving $350 Billion Ambition

The optimism was underlined by Textile Commissioner Vrunda Manohar Desai (Ministry of Textiles), who said that workplace safety must be built into how India plans, invests, manufactures and works. She noted that protective and technical textile solutions at OSH India reflect growing Indian capabilities tailored to local workforce and climatic conditions. The capabilities include heat and flame-resistant clothing, firefighter suits, gloves, welding apparel, chemical-protective garments and high-visibility workwear to combat risks from dust, noise, heat and chemicals.

She pointed out that technical textiles are growing at around 12% CAGR and that the government has approved 170 companies under the PLI scheme, which have invested over Rs 8100 crore and generated 33,000 jobs. The National Technical Textiles Mission, with an outlay of Rs 1480 crore, has approved 186 research projects.

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The Indian PPE market, estimated at around USD 2.42 billion in 2026, is projected to reach nearly USD 4.84 billion by 2033, driven by AI, robotics, wearables and connected safety solutions.

Seafarers, Labour Reforms And Rural Jobs In Focus

Deputy Director General of Maritime Administration, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Prashant Patil outlined that India is the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, with nearly 3.25 lakh Indians serving at sea and supporting foreign trade. He stated that initiatives such as the Maritime Single Window and NAVIC Cell are strengthening 24x7, digital and paperless grievance support, alongside a Maritime Compliance Code focused on onboard safety. Under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, India aims to raise its share of the global seafaring workforce from 12% to 20%, increasing demand for advanced safety equipment and collaboration.

On the labour front, Maharashtra Minister of Labour, Akash Pandurang Fundkar, said that OSH India provides an important forum that supports Maharashtra's vision of industrial growth and employment generation. He said that the state has balanced ease of doing business with worker protection, from enabling women to work night shifts with necessary safety measures to advancing digital governance, paperless administration and simplified compliance. He added that the new labour codes promote technology use, while rural Maharashtra holds immense employment potential if scaled.

Group Director Prashant Jain (Safety & Security Portfolio, Informa Markets in India) said that this year's edition reflects how the ecosystem is evolving, spanning PPE, safety footwear, gloves, height safety, machinery, training, consultancy, certification, software and technology, with growing emphasis on practical application.