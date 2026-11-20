New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Maharashtra Police, has successfully secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Mohd Mazin from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on November 20.

Mazin was wanted in a case registered by Maharashtra Police in which he allegedly lured a woman on the false promise of marriage, established physical relations with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation. He allegedly received ₹18 lakh from the victim through dishonest means. A chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court in the case.

According to the CBI, further investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. He subsequently absconded abroad.

At the request of Maharashtra Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, secured the publication of an Interpol Red Notice against the accused. Following coordination through Interpol channels, UAE authorities traced and arrested him.

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After completing the required legal formalities, UAE authorities approved his deportation to India. A Maharashtra Police escort team travelled to the UAE and took custody of the accused. The team subsequently brought him to India, with the accused arriving at Cochin International Airport on November 20.

The CBI, which functions as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation.

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