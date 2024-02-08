Advertisement

New Delhi: A high-level team of officers, comprising of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency, would be heading soon to the UK to expedite the extradition of India's most wanted fugitives, including defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya, according to reports A joint team comprising officials from the Enforcement Directorate, NIA and CBI will be going to the United Kingdom. A member from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also be present in the high-level team, according to sources.

The team will discuss issues pertaining to long pending extradition of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Sanjay Bhandari. ED has recently told a court that it has identified two properties of Sanjay Bhandari in London and under PMLA provisions, a Delhi court should allow its confiscation. The team will also have a representative from MEA. Both the agencies, including ED and CBI, have been asked to expedite the extradition issue

NIA officials will also take up the issue of Khalistani elements active in UK.