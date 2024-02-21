Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 21:01 IST

CBI Summons BRS’ K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Kavitha has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday.

BRS
BRS MLC K Kavitha. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The CBI has summoned former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and BRS legislator K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case next week, officials said Wednesday.

They said Kavitha has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday. The agency had earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP. 

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:53 IST

