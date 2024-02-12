Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:04 IST
CBSE Cracks Down on 30 Fake Twitter Handles, Asks Not to Follow
CBSE has unveiled a list of nearly 30 Twitter handles impersonating the Board, stressing that its sole official account on X is '@cbseindia29'.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a proactive initiative to combat the proliferation of fake social media accounts misrepresenting the Board's identity on X (formerly Twitter). In a bid to curb misinformation, CBSE has unveiled a list of nearly 30 Twitter handles impersonating the Board, stressing that its sole official account on X is '@cbseindia29'.
"It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles have been found using the name and/or logo of CBSE, with the intention to deceive the general public on X," stated CBSE in its latest notification.
Advertisement
Identifying the Fake CBSE Accounts
Among the numerous imposters, some of the fake CBSE Twitter handles identified include:
Advertisement
- @Cbse_official
- @cbseboard
Advertisement
- @CBSENEWSINDIA
- @CBSEupdates
Advertisement
- @CBSE_Results
- @cbse_guide
Advertisement
Action Against Misinformation
CBSE has assured the public that appropriate measures are being taken against these fraudulent social media accounts. In an official notice, the Board urged the public to follow only the verified and authentic handle '@cbseindia29' for accurate information related to CBSE.
Advertisement
Important Notice Amidst Exam Season
CBSE's alert regarding fake social media handles underscores the importance of vigilance while navigating online platforms, especially with the upcoming board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled to commence on February 1. As misinformation continues to spread, it is crucial for students, parents, and the general public to rely solely on verified sources for authentic updates, particularly during critical academic periods.
Advertisement
Additionally, the Board has announced a significant decision this year to refrain from awarding overall divisions, distinctions, or aggregates to students.
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.