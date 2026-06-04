CCTV Captures MBA Student With 2 Friends Hours Before Her Mysterious Disappearance During Uttarakhand Trek

Nainital: The mystery of the disappearance of 24-year-old MBA student Babita Pandey has deepened as her two friends have been detained for questioning. Babita went missing while trekking to Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, six days ago with her two friends.

A CCTV footage has surfaced showing Babita and her friends, Harman Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, standing near the open trunk of a black SUV with the trunk open. The trio were seen taking out something from the luggage kept in the trunk of the car.

The footage is from May 29 from near a homestay in Raithal village where the friends reportedly stayed before starting the trek.

Babita, who is from Nainital, was camping on the Dayara Bugyal trek route when she went missing on May 29.

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Timeline of Babita's Trip & Disappearance

Babita Pandey and her two friends reportedly left Udham Singh Nagar on May 25, following which they stayed in Dehradun and reached Harsil village on May 26.

The trio stayed in Harsil and visited Gangotri and other tourist sites on May 26 and May 27. Thereafter, they stayed at a homestay in Raithal village on May 28.

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The next day, they left the homestay for Dayara Bugyal trek, stopping for camping at the Goi Base Camp. Babita is said to have gone missing from the campsite. Reportedly, she stepped out of the camping tent at around midnight and was not seen thereafter.

Search Operation Continues

Rescue team searching for Babita Pandey

Joint teams of SDRF, NDRF, and the Forest Department are conducting search operations in forests, trekking routes, and surrounding areas. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed to look for the missing student. Search was also conducted in a lake near the campsite.

Rescue team searching for Babita Pandey

Babita Had Fake Trekking Permit

Babita Pandey's name was not registered on the state government's ‘Explore Uttarkashi’ portal. An agency is said to have forged her trekking permit. The permit had reportedly been fabricated by altering names on an old permit.