CCTV Footage Surfaces Of Karnataka MLA's Daughter Slapping Woman Cop At Aarti Ukkada Temple

Mandya: CCTV footage has surfaced showing a confrontation between the daughter of Karnataka BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda and a woman police sub-inspector at a temple in Srirangapatna, days after an FIR was registered over the incident.

The incident took place on August 12 during Bhima Amavasya celebrations at the Aarti Ukkada Temple in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The dispute reportedly began over access to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The footage shows Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda, engaged in a heated argument with Police Sub-Inspector Savitha B Patil, who was deployed at the temple for security duty.

According to the footage, Aishwarya makes a phone call during the argument and is then seen allegedly slapping the police officer. Patil subsequently appears to slap Aishwarya back. People present at the temple then intervene and separate the two women.

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Patil, who is attached to the Mandya Women's Police Station, later filed a complaint at the Kyathanahalli Police Station. In her complaint, she alleged that Aishwarya verbally abused and assaulted her and obstructed her from performing her official duties.

The dispute reportedly arose after Aishwarya sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum. She was allegedly upset after being denied immediate access. A counter-complaint was also reportedly sought by Aishwarya, though there have been allegations that police initially did not accept it.

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MLA B Suresh Gowda has apologised over his daughter's alleged conduct. He said Aishwarya had requested permission to enter the sanctum after noticing another police officer being allowed inside. According to the MLA, an argument followed after her request was denied.

Gowda said he had not watched the CCTV footage but expressed regret over the incident and apologised if his daughter had slapped the police officer. He also claimed that the officer had verbally abused his daughter.