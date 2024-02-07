Celebrations Underway at Mumbai's Mini Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Mumbai: In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22nd, preparations are in full swing across the country. Similarly, Mumbai's Ram Mandir in Wadala is abuzz with a large number of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla.

Since the morning, over 20 priests have been diligently chanting Vedic Mantras from Rigveda and Dharma Shastra, along with recitations of Ram Strotra. The head priest of the temple, GS Bhatt, shared, “The Wadala Ram Mandir, established in 1965, holds a rich history. Although it lacks a statue of Hanuman, the Hanuman Temple opposite to it predates the Ram Temple. During the temple's establishment, numerous hurdles were faced. A sage pointed out our mistake, revealing that the Hanuman sitting outside the temple had performed Tapasya for the Ram Mandir. The temple trust, therefore, decided to add another Hanuman statue outside before Pran Pratishtha, resolving the issue of having Hanuman inside the temple.”

Anant Pai, the Vice Chairman of Shree Ram Mandir, expressed excitement, saying, “We have begun preparations since yesterday with over 20 priests performing Puja and chanting Vedic mantras. Tomorrow, we expect thousands of people. This temple is considered the Ayodhya of Maharashtra. Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited yesterday, and many celebrities are expected, especially those who missed the opportunity in Ayodhya.”

Pai elaborated on the schedule for the significant day, stating, “Tomorrow is a big day. In the morning, we will have Shatakalashabhishek, including sacred water from various rivers. Before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, there will be a mass chanting of Shree Ram Raksha Stotra. By 3 PM, there will be Bhagavad Gita and Bhajan programs. In the evening, a Shobha Yatra, Palki Utsav, followed by Deepotsav and Ratri Puja.”

A devotee in the temple expressed, "Tomorrow's day is historic; we have been waiting for this day for 500 years. The thought of Ayodhya gives us goosebumps. Although we can't go to Ayodhya, this Wadala Ram Mandir is no less than Ayodhya for us."