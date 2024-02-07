English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Celebrations Underway at Mumbai's Mini Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22nd, preparations are in full swing across the country.

Sandip Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22nd, preparations are in full swing across the country. Similarly, Mumbai's Ram Mandir in Wadala is abuzz with a large number of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla.

Since the morning, over 20 priests have been diligently chanting Vedic Mantras from Rigveda and Dharma Shastra, along with recitations of Ram Strotra. The head priest of the temple, GS Bhatt, shared, “The Wadala Ram Mandir, established in 1965, holds a rich history. Although it lacks a statue of Hanuman, the Hanuman Temple opposite to it predates the Ram Temple. During the temple's establishment, numerous hurdles were faced. A sage pointed out our mistake, revealing that the Hanuman sitting outside the temple had performed Tapasya for the Ram Mandir. The temple trust, therefore, decided to add another Hanuman statue outside before Pran Pratishtha, resolving the issue of having Hanuman inside the temple.”

Advertisement

Anant Pai, the Vice Chairman of Shree Ram Mandir, expressed excitement, saying, “We have begun preparations since yesterday with over 20 priests performing Puja and chanting Vedic mantras. Tomorrow, we expect thousands of people. This temple is considered the Ayodhya of Maharashtra. Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited yesterday, and many celebrities are expected, especially those who missed the opportunity in Ayodhya.”

Pai elaborated on the schedule for the significant day, stating, “Tomorrow is a big day. In the morning, we will have Shatakalashabhishek, including sacred water from various rivers. Before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, there will be a mass chanting of Shree Ram Raksha Stotra. By 3 PM, there will be Bhagavad Gita and Bhajan programs. In the evening, a Shobha Yatra, Palki Utsav, followed by Deepotsav and Ratri Puja.”

Advertisement

A devotee in the temple expressed, "Tomorrow's day is historic; we have been waiting for this day for 500 years. The thought of Ayodhya gives us goosebumps. Although we can't go to Ayodhya, this Wadala Ram Mandir is no less than Ayodhya for us."

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement