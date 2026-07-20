Central Delhi Locked Down: Heavy Security and Metro Closures Mark Opening Day of Parliament's Monsoon Session

New Delhi - Security across the national capital’s high-security zone was heavily fortified on Monday as several entry gates to the Parliament complex were closed following heightened security protocols on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Law enforcement agencies deployed massive forces and executed multi-layered anti-sabotage drills throughout the morning to secure key government installations, parliament building, and surrounding avenues.

Fortified Perimeter & Metro Closure Chaos

To maintain strict law and order during the legislative session, Delhi Police invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across New Delhi, barring unauthorized gatherings, processions, and marches.

The security crackdown severely disrupted daily transit across Central Delhi:

Advertisement

Entry Restrictions: Multiple gates at the Parliament House complex were shuttered to regulate entry exclusively through designated, heavily guarded checkpoints.

Transit Shutting Down: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily shut down access to critical central stations—including Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth—leaving morning commuters stranded and triggering chaotic scenes at station gates before interchange facilities were partially restored.

Traffic Diversions: Severe vehicular congestion was reported across major intersections around Vijay Chowk, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, and Raisina Road due to intensive security pickets and convoy movements.

Ground Vigilance and Advisory

Rapid response units, paramilitary personnel, and three-tier barricades were established at key strategic points to prevent any security breaches or unapproved marches toward the high-security grid.