Advertisement

Mysuru: Congress is staging a protest in Karnataka's Mysuru following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in the city on Sunday night around 2:40 am.

The party has made allegations of 'grant discrimination' from the central government. The protesters shouted, “Go Back Amit Shah.”

Advertisement

The demonstrators wore black stripes at the Marhsal Kariappa circle of the city.

Shah's visit to the city comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. he will be participating in various programmes during the day.

Advertisement

The protest comes as the state governments of Karnataka and Kerala accused the central government of depriving them of state funds.

Earlier Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah led a protest in New Delhi on February 7 to press for a more equitable share in central taxes for the state.