Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Central Funds Row Escalates as Congress Stages Protest Against Amit Shah in Mysuru

The party has made allegations of grant discrimination from the central government.

Digital Desk
Congress protest
Congress protest | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mysuru: Congress is staging a protest in Karnataka's Mysuru following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in the city on Sunday night around 2:40 am.

The party has made allegations of 'grant discrimination' from the central government. The protesters shouted, “Go Back Amit Shah.”

Advertisement

The demonstrators wore black stripes at the Marhsal Kariappa circle of the city.

Shah's visit to the city comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. he will be participating in various programmes during the day.

Advertisement

The protest comes as the state governments of Karnataka and Kerala accused the central government of depriving them of state funds.

Earlier Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah led a protest in New Delhi on February 7 to press for a more equitable share in central taxes for the state. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement