Centre Aims To Regulate, Not Control Waqf Board: JP Nadda's Big Remark

New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda, on Sunday, clarified that the Centre had no intention to control the Waqf Board rather it aimed at regulating it. Nadda's remark came after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent for the much-debated Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on Sunday.

Nadda asserted that the Centre aimed to ensure the board's operations complied with legal frameworks, directing their resources towards enhancing education, healthcare, and job opportunities for Muslims.

Nadda remarked the same while speaking at an event to mark the BJP’s 46th foundation day at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The BJP chief hoisted the party flag at the headquarters where he was joined by party leaders, including MPs and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Nadda noted that countries like Turkey and other Muslim-majority nations brought Waqf properties under government oversight.

Nadda said the Centre was simply asking those running the Waqf Boards to follow the rules and adhere to them.

Nadda reiterated, “Our focus isn’t on taking over the Waqf Board. We want the ones managing it to operate legally and ensure its assets and funds serve the Muslim community by advancing education, healthcare, and employment.”

Reflecting on the BJP’s evolution from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, Nadda credited its rise as the world’s largest political party, which now governs multiple states, to its ideological commitment, unlike the Congress, which he said got weakened due to 'ideological dilution.’

Nadda said the BJP had 240 members in the Lok Sabha, over 98 in the Rajya Sabha, and more than 1,600 MLAs across the country. He said the party's recent membership drive pushed the numbers cross 13.5 crore, backed by over 10 lakh active workers.