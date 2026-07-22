Centre Reinforces Delhi Security, MHA Deploys 20 Additional CRPF Companies As CJP Violence Escalates

New Delhi: The Centre has rushed 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from West Bengal to Delhi as security measures were intensified following violent protests by CJP supporters in the national capital.

According to officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the immediate deployment of the additional CRPF personnel to reinforce security and assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. The companies were moved from West Bengal to Delhi amid escalating tensions and incidents of violence during the protests.

The deployment comes after clashes during the demonstrations, which saw protesters engage in violent confrontations with security personnel, prompting the Centre to significantly bolster the capital's security apparatus.

Security has been further intensified outside Jantar Mantar, where authorities have put in place a five-layer security arrangement ahead of the proposed march by CJP protesters. Multiple barricades have been erected, while Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in large numbers to regulate movement and prevent any breach of law and order.

Advertisement

The enhanced security measures come amid heightened vigilance over the planned march, with officials maintaining strict surveillance in and around the protest site.

The fresh deployment is in addition to nearly 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), that have already been provided to the Delhi Police by the Centre to strengthen security during the CJP protests and the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20.

Advertisement

Officials said the additional CRPF companies will be strategically deployed at sensitive locations across Delhi to strengthen crowd management, protect key government installations, and support local police in preventing any further escalation.