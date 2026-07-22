Chased, Assaulted, Beaten To Ground: RAF Personnel Attacked In Connaught Place During Violent CJP Protest, Over 9 FIRs Lodged

New Delhi: The streets outside Parliament erupted into sheer chaos during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, turning the capital into a virtual battleground as thousands of demonstrators clashed violently with police forces.

Tensions boiled over when the determined crowd breached multiple layers of barricades, pushing aggressively toward the restricted zone to demand accountability over recent governance issues.

In response to the escalating unrest and stone-pelting, security personnel deployed heavy lathi charges and tear gas shells, triggering panicked stampedes, widespread destruction, and a gripping atmosphere of fear that paralyzed the entire district.

RAF personnel attacked

Newly surfaced video footage from Tuesday night's violence in Connaught Place allegedly captures rioters pelting security forces with stones and chasing and beating an Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to the ground. In response to the viral clips, the Delhi Police has register an FIR and launch an investigation into the incident.

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An alleged video of the incident captures a mob attacking a man before Rapid Action Force personnel stepped in to intervene. A scuffle reportedly ensued between the protesters and the forces, during which one RAF personnel was separated from his team.

The footage allegedly shows two individuals attacking him while a third carries a stick. The personnel is seen fleeing the scene as the mob reportedly gives chase.

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Another purported clip captures the RAF personnel attempting to escape before someone trips him to the ground. He is then allegedly surrounded and beaten by the mob. Another purported video allegedly shows a second RAF personnel being assaulted while attempting to rescue his colleague, with blood visible on the injured officer's face.

Cops release footage

On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youths was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them. The Police appealed to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

BJP leader shared the video

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Peaceful protests are not like this. A disturbing video from around 9:00 pm on July 21, 2026 shows a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and attacked by a violent mob.”

He further wrote, “The soldier is seen running. He falls to the ground while trying to escape. The rioters surround him, snatch his shield, and repeatedly attack him, kicking, punching, and hitting him with the very shield that was meant to protect him. No reason can justify such brutality against a law enforcement officer performing his duty. This was not a peaceful protest; it was mob violence.”

Cops Lodge FIR

Delhi Police has registered over nine FIRs following an attack on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" Monday's protest march in the New Delhi area.\\

According to police sources on Wednesday, around eight to nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents so far.

The FIR was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the life-threatening attack on the RAF jawan. The police are further investigating the matter.

Ground reality on Tuesday

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved.

The FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session.

Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property.