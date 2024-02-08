English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Ancient Lord Vishnu Idol, Shivling Unearthed from Krishna Riverbed in Karnataka's Raichur | PICS

During the construction of a bridge over the Krishna River at Raichur-Telangana border, idols of Lord Vishnu and Shivling were found in the riverbed

Prajwal Prasad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: During the construction of a bridge over the Krishna River at the Raichur and Telangana border, two idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva were found in the riverbed of Krishna River near Shakti Nagar in Raichur city. The idols were found near Devasugur in Raichur district.

According to eyewitnesses, the discovered idols include the Dashavatar of Lord Krishna and the Linga of Shiva. Some also likened the idols to the Ram Lalla statue in the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram MandirThe Ram Lalla statue was carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who hails from Karnataka.

Advertisement

The team at work safely retrieved the idols from the riverbed and promptly informed the local administration.

Throwing light on the idols, Dr Padmaja Desai, Lecturer, Ancient History and Archaeology, told Republic, “This idol exhibits numerous distinctive features. Crafted on a pedestal with a radiant aura surrounding it, the sculpture accommodates representations of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki. The standing posture of the idol adheres intricately to the guidelines set forth in the Agamas, resulting in a beautifully crafted representation.”

Advertisement

Believed to be dating back to 1,000 years, the Vishnu idol and the Shivling are now in the possession of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Supposed to belong to the 11th-century Kalyana Chalukyas dynasty, the idols are said to be immersed in the river to protect them from the onslaughts of Bahamani Sultans and Adil Shahis.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement