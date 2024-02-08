Advertisement

Bengaluru: During the construction of a bridge over the Krishna River at the Raichur and Telangana border, two idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva were found in the riverbed of Krishna River near Shakti Nagar in Raichur city. The idols were found near Devasugur in Raichur district.

According to eyewitnesses, the discovered idols include the Dashavatar of Lord Krishna and the Linga of Shiva. Some also likened the idols to the Ram Lalla statue in the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Ram Lalla statue was carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who hails from Karnataka.

The team at work safely retrieved the idols from the riverbed and promptly informed the local administration.

Throwing light on the idols, Dr Padmaja Desai, Lecturer, Ancient History and Archaeology, told Republic, “This idol exhibits numerous distinctive features. Crafted on a pedestal with a radiant aura surrounding it, the sculpture accommodates representations of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki. The standing posture of the idol adheres intricately to the guidelines set forth in the Agamas, resulting in a beautifully crafted representation.”

Believed to be dating back to 1,000 years, the Vishnu idol and the Shivling are now in the possession of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Supposed to belong to the 11th-century Kalyana Chalukyas dynasty, the idols are said to be immersed in the river to protect them from the onslaughts of Bahamani Sultans and Adil Shahis.