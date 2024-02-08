English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Chalo Delhi Protest: Siddaramaiah Says For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return

Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre over alleged ‘financial injustice’ to Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah raised serious charges against Centre.

Ronit Singh
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre over alleged ‘financial injustice’ to Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affirmed that for every '100 Rs given to the Centre, state gets Rs 13 in return." 

The Karnataka Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah will lead a “Chalo Delhi” protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday against the NDA government opposing “disparity” in devolution of funds, non-release of compensation for implementing drought-relief work and denial of permission to implement irrigation projects in state.

Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Ministers and legislators of the Congress of the State will stage the protest on Wednesday. This marks the first instance of entire Karnataka government protesting against the Centre in the national capital. 

Accusing Centre of financial injustice to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “Centre is not disclosing facts and figures related to fund allocations for the state. The contribution of Centre to Karnataka has significantly decreased." 

He further alleged that grants from the Centre is yet to be released for flood relief and farmers issue in Karnataka. “The Centre Committee visited the state and reviewed the situation. However, no action was taken.” 

“We expect the Govt will listen to our protest and our main intention is to protect the interest of the state and Kannadigas,” Siddaramaiah added. 

Responding to Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We are asking for our rights, we are getting on 13% of whatever percentage we are supposed to get. I do not mind if other states get benefit. The policies, schemes that they (Centre) have given to Gujarat, they should give the same to us also..."


 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

