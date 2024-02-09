Advertisement

New Delhi: Chandigarh gets new Director General of Police (DGP) days after the mayor poll controversy. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered transfers of DGPs of Andaman & Nicobar islands & Chandigarh. Madhup Tiwari IPS 1995 batch, AGMUT goes to Chandigarh as DGP Chandigarh while SS Yadav 1997 batch IPS, AGMUT replaces 1995 batch IPS, AGMUT as DGP, informed the Andaman Police.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…