Chandigarh's Sector 11 Chemist Murder Accused Gangster Goldy Dhillon Arrested In Spain

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, wanted gangster Goldy Dhillon has been detained by security agencies in Madrid, Spain, acting on intelligence shared by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Dhillon, a wanted accused in multiple criminal cases, was taken into custody by Spanish authorities following a sustained international operation coordinated by Punjab Police. Officials had been tracking his movements abroad for a considerable period before his detention.

Goldy Dhillon is a wanted accused of the June 13 murder of Janaki Das, the cashier at Shri Kumar Medical Hall in Chandigarh's Sector 11. The victim was shot dead in a targeted attack that sent shockwaves across the city.

Dhillon is also accused of issuing threats to an AAP MLA and has been linked to several firing incidents in Canada, according to investigators.

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Once believed to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Dhillon later emerged as a rival figure, with investigators claiming the two gangs became adversaries.

The gangster was among the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s most wanted fugitives, carrying a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. Punjab Police had also announced a ₹5 lakh reward on him in connection with multiple cases.

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According to officials, the operation leading to his detention was carried out after Punjab Police shared specific intelligence with Spanish security agencies. Authorities are now expected to initiate the legal process for his extradition to India.