Chandigarh Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death by 10-12 Assailants in Mauli Jagran Colony, Disturbing Visual Surfaces

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed to death while his friend sustained critical injuries after a group of assailants attacked them in Chandigarh's Mauli Jagran Colony.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, with the footage now surfacing online.

The attack left Tota with fatal injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries, while his friend Akash was also attacked during the incident due to which he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as “Tota.”

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CCTV footage shows attackers targeting victims

The CCTV footage shows a group of assailants attacking the victims in the Vikas Nagar area of Mauli Jagran.

Further, preliminary reports suggest that between 10 and 12 individuals were involved in the assault.

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The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.

Following the incident, personnel from the Mauli Jagran Police Station rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The injured victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, while the deceased's body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials have said that all angles are being examined as part of the probe. A forensic team was also called to the scene to collect evidence and assist investigators.

Officials are examining physical evidence from the crime scene and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to trace the movements of the accused before and after the attack.

Police are currently scanning footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the locality. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers and determine the circumstances that led to the deadly assault.