Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

CPI(M) Leader Takes a Swipe at Mamata After TMC Decides to Go Solo for LS Polls 2024

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for constantly changing her stand like a rolling stone.

Tanisha Rajput
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Image:ANI
Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she declared that her party,  Trinamool Congress (TMC), will contest the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on its own.

Salim talking to news agency ANI said, "Nitish Kumar had said long ago that she changes her stand like a rolling stone... TMC was formed on the advice of the BJP and RSS to bifurcate the Congress so that it could join the NDA... INDIA alliance is not an electoral coordination. It is formed by all the parties who stand against the BJP. Electoral coordination will be done at the state level in its own way."

'She neither understands Ram nor Sita'

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh also took a swipe at the West Bengal chief minister for her comment "BJP is anti-women because it talks only about Ram."

Ghosh said, "She neither understands Ram, nor Sita... Her politics is such that she functions in her own way, away from the society. She has been isolated in the process of opposing the BJP and eventually Ram. She is so confused that sometimes she talks against Congress and CPM and sometimes BJP..."

These comments come Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said that her party has no relation with anybody in the state.

"We said Congress can contest 300 (of India’s 543) seats. They refused our proposals. We have decided to fight alone in Bengal," Banerjee said.

Mamata's comments came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam said that he and his party share “a very good relationship” with Banerjee, adding that critical remarks from either side will not affect seat-sharing talks for the coming polls.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

