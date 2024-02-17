English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

Chargesheet Filed Against Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Fibernet Scam

Fibernet scam is a case of alleged manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order of the AP fibernet Project of Rs 330 cr to a favored company.

Isha Bhandari
Fibernet scam is a case of alleged manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order of the AP fibernet Project of Rs 330 cr to a favored company.
Fibernet scam is a case of alleged manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order of the AP fibernet Project of Rs 330 cr to a favored company. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID), Andhra Pradesh, has filed a chargesheet in the AP Fibernet Phase-1 Project Scam, naming former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the main accused. The chargesheet, presented in the Court of Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, outlines Chandrababu Naidu's alleged involvement in several irregularities surrounding the Fibernet Phase-1 project.

According to the chargesheet, Naidu, during his tenure as Chief Minister, recommended the execution of the fibernet project by the Energy, Infrastructure, and Investment Department instead of the IT Department. 

Advertisement

Naidu also purportedly facilitated the appointment of Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, despite his criminal background, to key positions within the project's governance structure.

Furthermore, Naidu is accused of approving project estimates without conducting a market survey, pressuring government officials to favor certain bidders, including revoking blacklisting against M/s Terasoftware Pvt Ltd, and manipulating tender processes to award contracts to favored companies.

Advertisement

The chargesheet implicates other individuals as well, including Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad and Koganti Sambasiva Rao, for their roles in manipulating the tender process and causing substantial losses to the government exchequer. The scam, involving the alleged flouting of rules and manipulation of tender processes, resulted in significant financial losses, with approximately Rs 114 crore embezzled from government funds.

This marks the third case in which Naidu has been named as an accused. 

Advertisement

What is the Fibernet scam?

Fibernet scam is a case of alleged manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order for the Phase-1 of the AP fibernet Project of Rs 330 cr to a favored company, by flouting the rules and manipulating the tender process.

Advertisement

The tender was awarded to Terasoftware by silencing the protests from other bidders such as Pace Power.

CID alleged that several irregularities took place from the allotting of tender till completion of the total project causing huge loss to the government exchequer.

Advertisement

Owing to the use of substandard material, violating the conditions and non-adherence to the specifications mentioned in RFP while executing the project, nearly 80% of the capacity of the Optic Fiber Cable was rendered unusable.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

24 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

25 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries25 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories28 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo