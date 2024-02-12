Which routes to avoid ahead of farmers' protest on Tuesday? | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic police has unveiled plans for potential traffic diversions at the Singhu, Gazipur, and Tikri borders, in anticipation of the farmers’ protest at various Delhi borders on Tuesday. The traffic advisory includes suggested routes for cars and light goods vehicles. Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory from, February 13.

1. Diversions around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana):

- For Vehicles Heading Towards Panipat/Karnal, etc.:

- Interstate Buses: Route via Majnu Ka Tilla, Signature Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Loni Border, KMP (Khekra).

- HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles): Routes suggested for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., utilizing various exit points and alternate roads.

- Cars/LGVs (Light Goods Vehicles): Routes recommended for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., through specified exits and connecting roads.

2. Diversions around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP):

- Traffic from Delhi heading to Ghaziabad via Gazipur border may opt for alternative routes like Pushta Road, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar.

3. Diversions around Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana):

- a. For Heavy/Commercial Vehicles/Trucks: Route advised towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., via Najafgarh Nangloi Road to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

- b. For Cars/LGVs: Various routes suggested for destinations like Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., utilizing specific turns and roads to reach the desired locations.

Commuter Guidelines:

- Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential diversions and alternate routes.

- The proposed schemes aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and mitigate congestion at the specified borders.

- Detailed instructions for various vehicle categories have been provided to facilitate hassle-free travel during potential diversions.