Chenab Rises by 35 Feet in Places Like Doda & Akhnoor in J&K Following Incessant Downpour, Authorities Arrange for Evacuation

Following days of continuous, heavy monsoon downpours across Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab River has swollen rapidly, rising by 35 feet and crossing the danger mark in several key areas, including Doda and Akhnoor.

The sudden surge in water levels has put local authorities on high alert, as raging floodwaters threaten low-lying habitations, agricultural lands, and critical infrastructure along the river basin.

Low-Lying Areas Inundated, Precautionary Advisories Issued

In Akhnoor, where the river breached its critical warning mark, floodwaters entered nearby low-lying villages and riverside temples, leading to temporary road closures and prompting precautionary evacuations.

Upstream in the Chenab Valley, including Doda and Kishtwar, fierce currents accompanied by mudslides have blocked traffic along key arterial routes, including National Highway 244.

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District administrations across the region have issued urgent safety advisories:

Stay Away from Riverbanks: Residents and tourists are strictly advised against approaching fast-flowing streams, nullahs, and the banks of the Chenab River.

Control Rooms Activated: Emergency response centers and disaster management teams have been deployed 24x7 to monitor water gauges and facilitate evacuations where required.

Traffic Diversions: Authorities have closed or restricted traffic across older or vulnerable bridges, routing commuters to safer alternative crossings.

High Flood Warning Across Major Himalayan Tributaries

The Meteorological Department (MeT) and Central Water Commission (CWC) warn that with active monsoon conditions persisting over the Himalayas, water levels in the Chenab, Jhelum, and associated mountain streams are likely to remain elevated.

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