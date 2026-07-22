CJP's Instagram Account Faces Police Complaint Over US Link and Sudden Rise in Followers

A new complaint has put the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Instagram account under the scanner, with serious questions being raised about where the account is actually run from and how it managed to gain so many followers in such a short time.

The complaint has been filed by advocate Arvind R Singh, who has approached the police with a set of claims that, if true, could point to something far more organised than a simple social media presence. According to the complaint, the account was not originally based in India at all. Singh alleges that the CJP's Instagram page was, at one point, listed as being operated from the United States, a claim he says is backed up by screenshots he has submitted to the police as evidence.

A Location That Doesn't Match the Ground Reality

What makes this claim stand out is the mismatch between where the account is supposedly run from and where CJP itself actually operates. CJP is an organisation whose activities, protests and support base are entirely centred in India. Its leadership, its members and its public activity are all rooted here. Given this, an account representing the organisation being tied to a location outside the country would be unusual, to say the least.

Adding to the confusion, the complaint states that the account's listed location has since changed again. It is now reportedly showing Ireland as the place from where the account is being operated, rather than the United States. This shift from one foreign country to another, without any clear explanation, is one of the central issues Singh wants investigated.

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Because of this, the complaint has specifically asked for a cyber forensic examination of the account. Such a probe would typically involve technical experts studying login records, IP addresses, device information and account activity logs to determine where the account has genuinely been managed from over time, rather than relying only on what is publicly listed.

Follower Numbers That Grew Faster Than Expected

The second major part of the complaint focuses on how quickly the account's follower count grew once CJP started gaining visibility in India. Under normal circumstances, social media accounts tend to grow gradually, picking up followers over time as more people come across the page, share it, or hear about the organisation through other means.

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Singh's complaint alleges that this is not what happened here. Instead, he claims there were sudden and sharp jumps in the number of followers within short windows of time, jumps that do not fit the usual pattern of real people discovering and following a page on their own. To support this claim, he has reportedly submitted detailed day-by-day follower records to the police, arguing that these numbers show clear signs of irregular activity rather than steady, organic growth.

What the Complaint Wants Police to Look Into

Taken together, the two parts of the complaint raise a broader concern: whether the account's popularity and its geographic footprint were shaped through means other than genuine public interest. Singh has asked authorities to examine whether artificial techniques, such as bot accounts, automated tools or paid third-party services that specialise in boosting follower counts, may have been used to inflate the numbers on the page.

He has also requested that police look into who exactly has had access to and control over the account at different points in time, given the changes in its stated location.

Why This Complaint Could Matter

If an investigation does go ahead and any of these claims are found to hold up, it could raise larger questions about how CJP built its online presence and how much of its visible support on social media reflects genuine public backing. On the other hand, location settings and follower patterns on social media platforms can sometimes change or fluctuate for reasons unrelated to any deliberate manipulation, so a technical investigation would be needed to establish what actually happened.