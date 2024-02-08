Watch | Dense Fog Hits Chennai, Flights Affected

layer of fog engulfed several parts of Chennai. | Image: ANI

Chennai: As dense fog engulfed parts of north India, a similar situation occurred in Chennai. A thick layer of fog covered Tamil Nadu's capital affecting visibility causing difficulty for commuters to travel.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A layer of smog engulfs several parts of Chennai.



(Drone visuals from Rajiv Gandhi Road, shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/BEdSPwhsrH — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A layer of fog engulfed several parts of Chennai.



(Visuals shot at 5:40 am) pic.twitter.com/QrOf60f1G1 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

The fog situation in Chennai caused disruptions in flight operations as several flights have been delayed. Indian airlines have urged passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several flight operations delayed at Chennai airport due to low visibility amid fog



(Visuals from outside the Chennai airport shot at 7.30am) pic.twitter.com/NwXlqCD63C — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

This comes as the state prepares itself for Pongal. Several videos were shared online where people gathered to celebrate Bhongi, which marks the beginning of the four-day harvest festival.

