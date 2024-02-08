Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:58 IST
Watch | Dense Fog Hits Chennai, Flights Affected
The fog situation in Chennai caused disruptions in flight operations as several flights have been delayed.
Chennai: As dense fog engulfed parts of north India, a similar situation occurred in Chennai. A thick layer of fog covered Tamil Nadu's capital affecting visibility causing difficulty for commuters to travel.
The fog situation in Chennai caused disruptions in flight operations as several flights have been delayed. Indian airlines have urged passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.
This comes as the state prepares itself for Pongal. Several videos were shared online where people gathered to celebrate Bhongi, which marks the beginning of the four-day harvest festival.
