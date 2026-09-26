Chennai: Man Held for Raping Teen After Befriending Her on Instagram

Chennai: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after befriending her on Instagram and taking her to a deserted area near Somangalam on the outskirts of Chennai, police said. The accused, identified a resident of Nandambakkam near Kundrathur, works as an electrician. He had allegedly befriended the minor victim through Instagram.

According to police, the accused took the minor on his motorcycle to a deserted location near Somangalam on the night of September 24, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl suffered excessive bleeding following the alleged assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital near Tambaram.

Her parents subsequently lodged a complaint at the Guduvanchery All Women Police Station. Following the complaint, police arrested Muthusamy and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After interrogation, he was produced before a court and subsequently lodged in jail.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police have also stepped up their investigation into a separate sexual abuse case involving an 84-year-old businessman. Acting on the directions of the Director General of Police, authorities have constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team comprising women IPS officers to re-examine allegations against the businessman.

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The Chennai Central Crime Branch has also summoned officials who had earlier investigated and closed the case. Assistant Commissioner Yasmin and Anti-Vice Squad Inspectors Mahesh Kumar and Rajalakshmi have been directed to appear in person and explain the earlier closure report.

Chennai Police said the three officials had earlier investigated the sexual assault case against industrialist Veeramani and closed it. The developments come after the four-member women IPS SIT was constituted to probe allegations against the 84-year-old businessman, who has allegedly been accused of sexually abusing seven more minor girls apart from the original complainant.