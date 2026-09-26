Speeding I20 Hits Auto, Rickshaw near Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; One Killed

New Delhi: One person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding white-coloured i20 car allegedly hit an auto-rickshaw and a rickshaw near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station in South-East Delhi on Saturday, police said. The accident took place around 100 metres away from the metro station. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the i20 car fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. Police are investigating the matter and efforts are being made to trace the accused driver. A witness present near the accident spot said that around 6:30 am, two speeding cars were allegedly racing with each other. During this time, the white i20 car first rammed into an auto-rickshaw and later hit a rickshaw passing nearby.

The witness said the driver got out of the car after the collision and fled in another vehicle along with his associates. Around three to four people were present in the car. The eyewitness, who runs a tea stall near the spot, said he was present at his shop when the accident occurred.

Following the accident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision. The damaged vehicles were also examined as part of the investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area to identify the absconding driver and ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway.

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The incident comes a few days after a similar accident in which three people were killed and three others injured after a medium-sized dumper, allegedly coming from Noida, collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers of the Safe City Project in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 3:20 am on Road No. 13 under the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar Police Station, when workers were carrying out CCTV installation work. According to the incident brief, the dumper collided with the crane and the stationary auto-rickshaw at the site where the workers were engaged in the Safe City Project.