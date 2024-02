Advertisement

Chennai: Parts of city will face disruptions in power supply on Tuesday due to maintenance work. Areas including T Nagar, Velachery, St Thomas Mount and Ponneri will face power cuts tomorrow. The electricity supply will be suspended from 9am and will restored by 2pm if the maintenance works are completed in time.

Here is the list of areas that will face power cuts tomorrow:



In T.Nagar, Parthasarathi puram, Usman Road & Bazzulla road, Chari street, Rangan street, Rangarajapuram,Unnamalai ammal street, Habibulla road,, Rajan street, Nehru street, CRP Garden Mambalam High road, Kodambakkam road, Railway Border will face disruptions in power supply.

In Adyar, areas that will face disruption in power supply include Venkateshwara Nagar, M.g.r Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Sasi Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Thuruvapathyamman Kovil Street, V.g.p Selva Nagar, Tharamani, Sarathi Nagar, Bethel Avenue, Anna Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar, Gandhi Road, Seethapathy Nagar, Golden Avenue, Kubera Nagar, Balaji Colony, Astalakshmi Nagar, Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Rajiv Nagar and Kamarajapuram.

In Guindy, St. Thoman Mount Nandambakkam, Butt road, Poonthamalli High road and Meenambakkam will face power cuts.

Whereas in Ponneri, Malivakam, Irulipattu Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Janapanchatram Koot Road, S.V Farm, Periyapalayam Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba Nagar Virunthavan Nagar, M.K Garden, Sri Nagar, Malivakam, Amoor Jaganathapuram Chatram and Kuthiraipallam will witness power cuts.