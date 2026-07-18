Chhattisgarh Horror: 5 Members Of Family Found Dead In Rented House In Raipur; Police Investigates, Suicide Suspected

Raipur: A profound sense of shock and mourning has gripped the Sanjay Nagar locality of Raipur after five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their rented residence.

The discovery was made late Friday night within the jurisdiction of the Tikrapara Police Station. According to senior police officials, the deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Ali, his wife Rabia, and their three teenage children.

Authorities rushed to the scene immediately after neighbours and relatives raised an alarm regarding the family’s lack of responsiveness.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the West Zone, Rahul Dev Sharma, stated that a multi-disciplinary investigation has been launched to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

Advertisement

Upon arriving at the house near Madani Chowk, law enforcement personnel found the premises locked from the inside.

Frontline responders, accompanied by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) specialists, discovered the family members in a critical, non-responsive state.

Advertisement

Initial observation notes indicated that frothing was present near the victims' mouths and noses, strongly pointing toward the consumption of a lethal toxic substance.

While the patriarch, Sajid Ali, was found hanging, the rest of the family lay across the rooms. The Tikrapara Police have cordoned off the rented accommodation and completely sealed the crime scene.

Forensic experts have spent hours collecting vital physical and chemical evidence from the house, searching for any indicators or notes that might clarify the motive behind the extreme step.

Preliminary theories suggest a suspected case of mass suicide, potentially driven by severe financial distress or deep-seated domestic issues, though the police are keeping all investigative angles open.

Due to the immense public gathering and rising anxiety among residents, additional police forces were briefly deployed to stabilise the Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood.

All five bodies have been safely retrieved and transferred to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital for comprehensive post-mortem examinations.