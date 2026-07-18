Delhi Crime: 24-Year-Old History-Sheeter 'Aloo Dada' Shot Dead In Dayalpur Area; Police Launches Manhunt

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man with a significant criminal history was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in North-East Delhi’s Dayalpur area on Friday evening.

The deceased, identified as Sajid, widely known by his alias "Aloo Dada," was targeted in broad daylight, triggering panic in the locality.

According to police officials, the Dayalpur police station received an emergency call around 6:00 PM reporting gunfire near the Dilshad Masjid in Old Mustafabad.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the location and secured the area shortly after the attack. However, the assailant had already managed to flee the scene before law enforcement arrived.

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In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Sajid's associates rushed him to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in a desperate bid to save his life.

Medical professionals at the facility, however, declared him dead upon arrival due to the severity of his gunshot wounds.

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A specialised crime team along with forensic experts subsequently arrived at the Old Mustafabad crime scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

Officials cordoned off the area near the mosque and collected crucial forensic evidence, including ballistic materials, that could prove vital to tracking down the shooter.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that Sajid was a known element in the area with multiple criminal cases registered against him.

While his extensive prior criminal record has led investigators to strongly suspect a case of gang rivalry or personal enmity, the exact motive behind the targeted killing remains officially unclear.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Multiple dedicated teams have been formed to track down the culprit.

Investigators are scanning extensive footage from CCTV cameras installed around Dilshad Masjid and adjacent escape routes in Old Mustafabad to identify the shooter and trace their movement.