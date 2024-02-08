Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Chhattisgarh Govt Announces School Holiday on January 22, Check List of States

The decision follows a letter from the Minister to Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, urging the declaration of a holiday for schools across the state.

Isha Bhandari
Chhattisgarh Govt Announces School Holiday on January 22, Check List of States
Chhattisgarh Govt Announces School Holiday on January 22, Check List of States | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the historic Ram Temple inauguration scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, the Chhattisgarh government has made a significant announcement. School Education Minister Brajmohan Aggarwal declared that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed on January 22. 

States to Announce School Holiday on January 22 

Chhattisgarh joins several states, including Uttar Pradesh, in declaring a holiday for schools on January 22. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on the same date, aligning with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. 

In addition to the school closure, the CM ordered the closure of liquor shops in the state on January 22, considering the magnitude of the event.

Ram Mandir Inauguration 

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple, and invitation cards have been dispatched to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs such as priests, donors, and various politicians. 

The consecration ceremony will span seven days, starting on January 16, with the temple trust overseeing the atonement ceremony. 

Rituals such as the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offerings to cows are scheduled to take place on the banks of the Saryu River as part of the elaborate event. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

