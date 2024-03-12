×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Flags-off 43 Railway Projects Worth Rs 249 Crore

PM Modi digitally inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total 6,000 railway projects of Rs 85,000 crore across the country from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 43 railway projects of Rs 249 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the Vande Bharat train maintenance depot in Bilaspur and MEMU car shed expansion in Bhilai.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total 6,000 railway projects of Rs 85,000 crore across the country from Ahmedabad in Gujarat via video conference, a statement issued by state's public relations department said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were virtually linked to the programme from Raipur railway station, it said. For Chhattisgarh, PM Modi inaugurated 40 projects of Rs 124 crore and laid the foundation stone of three projects costing Rs 125 crore.

He inaugurated 34 stalls at 18 stations, including Raipur, Mandhar, Mandir Hasaud, Tilda-Nevra, Sarona and Urkura, in Chhattisgarh under the 'One Station One Product' scheme, the statement said.

The PM also inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendras (to provide affordable and quality generic medicines) at Janjgir-Naila and Pendra railway stations, upgradation of pit line at Durg coaching depot and rail coach restaurant in Bilaspur, it said.

Besides, he laid the foundation stone of the Vande Bharat maintenance depot in Bilaspur, MEMU car shed expansion in Bhilai and construction of a new pit line in Ambikapur, it added.

Speaking at the function at Raipur railway station, Governor Harichandan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways has been heading rapidly on the path of development.

The running of Vande Bharat trains and construction of AMRUT stations are the biggest proof of this, he said.

"Railways is the lifeline of the country. The development of Railways has a direct impact on the country's development," the governor said.

The Indian Railways is rapidly improving its infrastructure and also creating employment opportunities. Both skilled and unskilled workers are getting employment opportunities through stalls for selling local products, rail coach restaurants and Jan Aushadhi Kendras at major stations, he noted.

The 'Vocal for Local' approach is being promoted through these centres, he added.

Chief Minister Sai said today is a historic day not only for the country, but also for Chhattisgarh.

Except for the headline, this PTI story has not been edited by Republic. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

