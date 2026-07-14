'Chikankari Was Crying, Glass Industry Was Dying': CM Yogi Explains How UP Revived Its Lost Heritage Industries

New Delhi: Addressing the 'UP Summit 2026 – Unchaiyon Par Uttar Pradesh' organised by Republic Bharat in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a detailed account of what he described as the transformation of the state's economy over the last nine years, asserting that Uttar Pradesh has moved from being known for lawlessness and industrial decline to becoming one of India's fastest-growing investment destinations.

'Chikankari was Crying, Glass Industry was Dying'

Drawing a picture of Uttar Pradesh before 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath said many of the state's globally recognised industries were struggling for survival.

He said Lucknow's famed Chikankari industry was "crying", Firozabad's world-renowned glass industry had "gone bankrupt", Moradabad's brass industry had declined sharply, Meerut's sports goods manufacturers were facing despair, Bhadohi's internationally acclaimed carpet industry was on the verge of collapse and Varanasi's iconic saree weaving sector had left artisans with little option but to migrate in search of work.

According to the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh's traditional industries had suffered because of poor policy support, inadequate infrastructure, weak market access and a deteriorating business environment.

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"People associated with these sectors were losing hope. Skilled artisans who had carried forward generations-old crafts were being forced to abandon their professions," he said.

One District One Product Became the Turning Point

CM Yogi Adityanath said his government decided to revive these industries through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative soon after assuming office in 2017.

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The scheme identifies a unique product associated with each district and provides support through branding, marketing, skill development, common facility centres, easier access to finance, modern technology, quality certification and export promotion.

The Chief Minister said the objective was not merely to preserve heritage but to transform traditional occupations into sustainable economic opportunities.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, the initiative has helped artisans, micro and small entrepreneurs reconnect with domestic and international markets while creating new employment opportunities across districts.

Revival Through Exports

Highlighting the changing export landscape, CM Yogi Adityanath pointed to Uttar Pradesh's mango exports as an example of how agricultural and traditional products are finding global buyers.

CM Yogi Adityanath said buyers from several countries now travel to Uttar Pradesh to procure mangoes directly, adding that agriculture itself has become a value-added enterprise.

"The farmer is not merely a farmer; he is also an entrepreneur and an industrialist," the Chief Minister remarked, arguing that modern agriculture, food processing and exports have strengthened rural incomes.

The state has also emerged as one of India's leading exporters of ODOP products ranging from carpets and brassware to leather goods, perfumes, sports goods, black pottery and handloom products.

Law & Order Changed Investment Climate

Linking industrial revival to governance, Yogi said investment cannot come without security.

CM Yogi Adityanath recalled that when his government proposed organising its first Global Investors Summit in 2017, officials suggested targeting investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"I asked them to think bigger," he said, adding that the government first focused on industrial policies, creating land banks and improving road connectivity before approaching investors.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has now attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore, while projects worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have already broken ground.

He said these investments are expected to generate employment for nearly 6.5 million people across sectors.

Infrastructure as the Backbone of Growth

The Chief Minister argued that improved infrastructure has played a crucial role in reviving industries.

CM Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh today has India's largest expressway network, with major corridors including the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway transforming connectivity.

He also highlighted the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Rapid Rail connectivity, inland waterways, expanding metro systems and airport infrastructure, saying logistics improvements have significantly reduced transportation costs for industries.

"Nine years ago, if someone had spoken about this transformation, people would have laughed," he remarked.

Economic Transformation

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh's annual Budget has grown from around Rs 3 lakh crore in 2017 to nearly Rs 9 lakh crore, while the state's economy has tripled during the last nine years.

also claimed that per capita income has nearly tripled over the same period.

The Chief Minister attributed this transformation to a combination of improved governance, stronger law and order, welfare delivery, industrial policy, infrastructure expansion and support for traditional sectors.

Preserving Heritage While Creating Jobs

Concluding his remarks, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh's heritage industries are no longer being viewed merely as symbols of culture but as engines of economic growth.

From Lucknow's Chikankari and Varanasi's handloom sarees to Moradabad's brassware, Firozabad's glassware, Bhadohi's carpets and Meerut's sports goods, he said the government's objective has been to ensure that traditional crafts regain both domestic recognition and international competitiveness while creating employment and strengthening the state's economy.