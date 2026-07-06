Child Locked in Banihal School Till 8 PM; Ramban CEO Suspends Staff, Orders Probe Amid Outrage

Srinagar, July 06: A shocking lapse in student safety has shaken Banihal, Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, where a 7th-grade boy was discovered locked inside Government Middle School, Krawah, until 8 p.m. on July 4, prompting suspension of the entire staff and a high-level probe.

The child had remained unnoticed by both teachers and family on the last working day before summer vacations. However, the matter surfaced only when a passerby, disturbed by noises from inside the building, gathered courage to check and found the boy trapped behind a locked door.

“At first I thought it was something strange, but when I opened the lock, I was stunned to see a child inside,” the rescuer said. He filmed the incident, and once the video went viral, the Education Department was compelled to act.

Chief Education Officer Ramban described the episode as “gross negligence and dereliction of duty” and ordered suspension of all employees under Rule 31 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. Five teachers were directly held accountable for failing to ensure student safety.

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“This could have been a disaster. Imagine if no one had heard the child,” said a villager.

Meanwhile, a three-member inquiry committee; comprising the Principal of HSS Girls Banihal, the Zonal Education Officer Banihal, and the Headmaster of High School Bankoot has been tasked to investigate the lapses and submit its report within three days. Pending the findings, the suspended staff will remain attached to the school.

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Moreover, to ensure continuity after the summer break, five replacement teachers, including the Head of Institution, two NYCs, and one PET, have been deputed to join once classes resume on July 20.