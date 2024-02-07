English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:11 IST

China Executes Man, Girlfriend For Throwing Infants From 15th Floor of High-Rise Apartment

China executed the a man and his girlfriend for the heart-wrenching act of throwing infants from high rise apartment.

Digital Desk
China Executes Man, Girlfriend For Throwing Infants From 15th Floor of High-Rise Apartment | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: After a man and his girlfriend threw two children from the 15th floor of a high-rise apartment in Chongqing causing widespread uproar, China executed the culprits for the heart-wrenching act, state media reported. 

The execution came after the country's top court approved their death sentence. 

On November 2, 2020, Zhang Bo, and his girlfriend, Ye Chengchen, had thrown the man's two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son to their deaths from the 15th floor, Global Times reported.

Local prosecutors charged Zhang and Ye with "intentional homicide" after police investigations revealed that they had planned to kill the two infant children.

The Chongqing public prosecutor's office released an indictment claiming that Zhang and Ye started dating after meeting on social media. Ye informed Zhang, a divorcee, over and over that she would not live with him if he had kids.

Zhang and Ye started planning how to murder the former's two kids in February 2020. They spoke about it multiple times, either in person or over the well-known Chinese messaging app WeChat. In the end, they agreed to plan an unintentional killing that would result in the deaths of the young children.

Chen Meilin, the mother of the children, requested severe punishment for her ex-husband and his girlfriend during the case's first trial in July 2021.

On December 28, 2021, a Chongqing court condemned Zhang and Ye to death for the crime of deliberate homicide. After that, Zhang and Ye appealed.

Zhang reversed his earlier admission of perpetrating the crime in court during a second trial on April 6 of last year, arguing that his children's deaths were the result of a "accident," according to Global Times.

China's highest court, the Supreme People's Court, maintained Zhang and Ye's death sentence, finding that they had unlawfully and willfully taken other people's lives. The Supreme Court noted that their conduct amounted to intentional killing.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:36 IST

