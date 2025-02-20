‘Choose Peace’: Amid President's Rule, Manipur Governor Issues 7-Day Warning to Surrender Weapons

Imphal: As the President's rule is underway in the state, Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on Thursday urged the people to voluntarily surrender the looted and illegally held weapons.

Setting the timeline for the return of weapons, Governor Bhalla assured people that no action will be taken against them if the arms are returned in the next seven days.

“Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” Governor Bhalla said.

Governor Urges People To Return Looted Weapons

Governor Bhalla said returning weapons will help restore normalcy in the state.

“In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace & order in the society,” the Governor appealed.

“Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace,” he said.

N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister on February 9 following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi.

In his resignation letter to the Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, N Biren Singh listed five reasons for quitting the post.

“To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, to crack down on border infiltration, to continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime and time-bound and faster border,” Biren Singh said.