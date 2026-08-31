Jharkhand Exam Row: CID Arrests One More Accused in JSSC CGL Exam Irregularities Case

Ranchi: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand police detained one person in connection with the alleged Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination irregularities case, officials said on Sunday.

According to the CID, the detained accused has been identified as Sameer Kumar, son of the late Pradeep Kumar, who is a resident of Giridih district.

"In connection with the JSSC-CGL competitive examination, registered under CID Police Station Case No. 01/2025, Samir Kumar, son of Late Pradeep Kumar, Village + Police Station, District - Giridih, has been arrested today," said CID.

The arrest came after Ranchi Police on August 24 registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violent clashes and ruckus that broke out during a Chief Minister's effigy-burning march on Friday.

Advertisement

According to police officials, a total of 14 individuals have been specifically named in the complaints, while over 200 unidentified persons have been booked across the three cases. All the FIRs have been formally registered at the Kotwali police station.

Earlier, Ranchi city Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KV Raman stated that police had to resort to mild force after protesters allegedly violated the route designated by the police administration during a demonstration in the city.

Advertisement

The protest was organised following a call by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JPSC-JSSC) Reform Forum, which had appealed to students to burn effigies of the Chief Minister across all 24 districts of Jharkhand in protest against the High Court's decision.

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision.